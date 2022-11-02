Chris Collins to bring John Denver to Carlisle

Chris Collins and Boulder Canyon will bring their national and international tour of John Denver's music to Carlisle this month - one of a number of concerts scheduled for November.

The Nov. 12 concert makes a return trip for the group, which uses visuals of nature in its shows. They'll perform some of Denver's famous hits, including "Rocky Mountain High," "Take Me Home, Country Roads," "Annie's Song" and "Sunshine."

The concert will be held at 8 p.m. Nov. 12 at the theater at 40 W. High St., Carlisle. Tickets are $32, $40 or $50, depending on seating and are available online at carlisletheatre.org or by calling 717-258-0666.

Also coming to Carlisle Theatre this month is "Beginnings - A Celebration of the Music of Chicago," at 8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 18.

The tribute group offers a family-friendly event with show highlights of "Beginnings," "Make Me Smile," "Call on Me" and "Saturday in the Park."

Tickets range from $39.50 to $49.50 and can be purchased online or by calling the box office.

Down in Shippensburg, the H. Ric Luhrs Performing Arts Center has on tap a number of performances, with its headliner this month, Kansas, performing Thursday night.

For the children, "Baby Shark Live: 2022 Splash Tour" will encourage dancing in the aisles with the "Baby Shark" song as well as a few others, including "Five Little Monkeys" and "Monkey Banana Dance." The performance will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, and tickets range from $29 to $59.

Shippensburg University bands will hold free performances this month at the Luhrs Center. The Shippensburg University Brass Ensemble will perform at 3 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 13, while the SU-Community Orchestra and Concert Choir will take the stage the following Sunday at 3 p.m. This year's community concert will feature Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart's "Requiem" and Pablo de Sarasate's "Carmen Concert Fantasy Op. 25." Katie Lansdale will be the featured visiting violinist for the concert.

For more information on Luhrs' shows, call the box office at 717-477-7469.

Trinity Lutheran Church will also be the site of a free Sunday concert. The Trinity Concert Choir and Orchestra will perform Gabriel Faure's "Requiem" for "Candlelight Vespers" at 4 p.m. Nov. 6. The church is located at 2000 Chestnut St., Camp Hill.

At Messiah University's Calvin and Janet High Center for Worship and the Performing Arts, soprano Sohoko Sato Timpone will perform at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 19. The show, "Songs of Japonisme," will feature a collection of art songs linked by music and poetry from an era prior to World War II when Japanese and Western artists were linked. Tickets for this show are $10 for adults and $5 for children 18 and younger and Messiah students with ID. For more information, visit messiah.edu/tickets or call the box office at 717-691-6036, option 1.

West Shore Theatre in New Cumberland also has a number of concerts and performances, including Center Stage Opera performing "Madama Butterfly." The opera marks the groups first fully staged production since the pandemic began. The opera will be sung in Italian and will be performed at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 4. Tickets are $25 for adults and $10 for students and will be available at the door or via the box office at 717-759-5464.

At 7 p.m. Nov. 8, the Harrisburg Jazz Collective Big Band will return to the West Shore stage for their arrangements and guest artists.

Rounding out the musical guests at West Shore Theatre in November is Jellybricks with opener Underground Cartoons. Jellybricks will perform at 7 p.m. Nov. 12 and is a rock 'n' roll Harrisburg-based group that has released seven albums and has played shows across the country since 1996.