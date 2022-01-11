Chocolate cake contest at Farm Show draws competition, crowds

HARRISBURG – Somebody once said that there are four basic food groups: milk chocolate, dark chocolate, white chocolate and chocolate truffles.

Contestants in the 106th Pennsylvania Farm Show Homemade Chocolate Cake Contest on Saturday seemed to go along with that saying. Their entries in the popular contest used all of those chocolates and more.

When the judging was over, Sharon Kurtz of Emmaus won the coveted blue ribbon, $500 and the right to call herself the state’s best chocolate cake baker for her Raspberry Lovers Chocolate Mousse Cake.

Other winners in the chocolate cake contest were second place and $300 to Lorrie Rauch of New Tripoli; third place and $200 to Tracy Deneen of Needmore; a fourth-place ribbon to Howard Billing of New Freedom; and a fifth-place ribbon to Amanda Stauffer of Columbia.

There’s something about chocolate, said Karen Dobson, contest coordinator. “People like chocolate cake and stand in long lines after judging for the samples.” This year 71 bakers entered the competition, only slightly down from 74 in 2020.

The homemade chocolate cake contest was only open to certified first place winners in chocolate cake contests at an approved agricultural fair in 2021, said Chris Fickes, emcee and one of the judges. Judges on Saturday evaluated the entries for flavor, texture, frosting and inside and outside characteristics.

The chocolate cakes in the contest were a treat for the eyes as well as the palate. They included tall cakes with fudgy frosting, round cakes with creative garnishes and flavors ranging from blueberry to peanut butter, from caramel to coffee. They also featured quite a few calories – but people didn’t talk about that!

Instead, they gazed longingly at the decadent cakes, their mouths watering in anticipation of the free samples after judging. Many of the cakes appeared to have dark chocolate in them.

Summer Pavlik of Latrobe said she uses dark chocolate for a richer “more chocolately” flavor. “I also use buttermilk and half-and-half to make my cake richer, plus Dutch cocoa and eggs from our farm.”

Terri Stewart of Altoona made a dark chocolate blueberry cake with hot coffee to bring out the chocolate flavor and a blueberry compote between the three layers. Kris Schaible of Palmerton made a chocolate cake with chocolate mousse in the middle.

“I brought in a cake carrier in the trunk,” she said. “When we got here, the layers had shifted off to the side and I had to push them back up.”

Becky Morrison Hoover of Punxsutawney baked the cake with the longest name: edible chocolate chip peanut butter cookie dough chocolate cake. “It took me six hours to make it,” she said.

Fickes said that there were so many great entries it took judges a while to evaluate them. Rauch expressed joy with her second-place award.

“I’m in shock,” she said. “I worked hard on this cake and can’t believe I won.”

Earlier on Saturday, other judges sampled the chocolate creations of the PA Preferred Junior Baking Cookies, Brownies and Bars contest.

This contest, sponsored by the Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture PA Preferred and the Pennsylvania State Association of County Fairs, was only open to Pennsylvania youth ages 8 through 18 who are certified first place winners in the PA Preferred Chocolate Cookies, Brownies and Bars contest at an approved agricultural fair during the 2021 fair season.

Winners in that contest were Lillian Neff, 18, of Curwensville, for first place and Russell Bard, 10, of Huntington, for second place.

Neff’s winning entry, “Keystone Maple Apple Pie Bars,” was a tribute to Pennsylvania products, she said. “I think maple and apples go well together.”

Russell brought to this Farm Show a goat named Lucky, a lamb named Sugar and his “Lemon Raspberry Cheesecake Bars,” which won second place.

“Lemon and raspberry go well together,” he said. “I use lemon zest and raspberry pie filling in these. I was surprised to win.”

Here is the winning recipe:

Raspberry Lover's Chocolate Mousse Cake

Chocolate cake

2 cups flour

3/4 cup dark cocoa

2 cups granulated sugar

2 teaspoons baking soda

1 teaspoon baking powder

2 large eggs

1 teaspoon salt

2/3 cup vegetable oil

2 teaspoons vanilla extract

1/8 teaspoon butter flavoring

1 cup buttermilk

1 cup boiling water

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Grease and flour three 8-inch cake pans. Combine dry ingredients in a mixing bowl and blend well. Combine all wet ingredients in another bowl and mix well. Add wet ingredients to dry ingredients and mix on medium speed for 2 minutes. Scrape bowl and add eggs one at a time and continue to mix for another 2 minutes or until smooth. Pour batter into prepared cake pans. Bake for 25-30 minutes or until done. Place on a cooling rack until cool.

Chocolate mousse

1 cup heavy whipping cream

2 (0.35-ounce) packs whipping cream stabilizer

1 cup confectioners sugar

2 tablespoons butter, softened

8 ounces cream cheese, softened

1/2 teaspoon vanilla extract

2/3 cup semi-sweet chocolate chips

1 pint fresh red raspberries

Beat whipping cream and stabilizer on medium-high speed for 2 minutes or until stiff peaks form when beater is slowly raised. Set whipped cream aside. In a large mixing bowl, blend butter, cream cheese, confectioners sugar and vanilla. Mix on medium-high speed for 1 minute or until well blended and smooth. Place chocolate chips in a small microwave-safe bowl and heat on high for 30 seconds, stir and heat for an additional 30 seconds or until melted. Add melted chocolate to mixture. Mix on medium speed for 1 minute or until light and fluffy. Fold whipped cream into mixture until blended. You will use the raspberries when assembling the cake. Refrigerate mousse filling until ready to assemble cake.

To assemble cake, place a layer of chocolate cake on a serving platter then evenly spread 1 1/8 cups of chocolate mousse on cake layer. Cut raspberries in half and evenly place raspberry halves completely over the mousse filling. Continue process with second layer cake and then place the last chocolate cake layer on top, and frost cake with fluffy chocolate frosting. If desired, place Pirouline wafers around the side of the cake.

The cake should be refrigerated until ready to serve.

Fluffy chocolate frosting

2 cups butter, softened

2 pounds confectioners sugar

1 cup dark cocoa

1/4 teaspoon salt

1 cup whole milk

2 teaspoons vanilla extract

Beat butter on medium-high speed until smooth. Add confectioners sugar, cocoa and salt alternately with milk and vanilla. Mix until smooth, then mix on medium-high speed for 2 minutes or until fluffy.

