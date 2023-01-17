Cherry jam bars take top spot at Farm Show contest

HARRISBURG – Mary Miller doesn’t like to brag – but if she did, she would say “Mother knows best” after winning first prize and $200 in the Jelly/Jam Bar Contest at the 107th Pennsylvania Farm Show.

Miller, of Strongstown in Cambria County, competed against her daughter and 13 other bakers to win the contest in which participants were required to bring eight bar cookies and a typed recipe.

“Bar cookies can be a little bit of a challenge to make,” said Christina Masser of Christina Masser Pantry of Lancaster, which sponsored the competition. “We had 15 entries this year. I didn’t know what to expect in a year coming out of the pandemic.”

Other prizes went to Sally Reinoehl of Valley View, second place and $100; Marie Miller of Mechanicsburg, third place and $50; Terri Stewart of Altoona, fourth place and a ribbon; and Scott Felix of Alum Bank, fifth place and a ribbon. Marie Miller and Stewart both have won awards in this contest in past years.

The contest was open to any Pennsylvanian of any age, requiring bakers to use jelly, jam or preserves in their bar cookies and not use a commercial mix. Many bakers who lack the time to make cookies that require individual forming turn to bar cookies – and jelly is a familiar filling.

Mary Miller used cherry jam in her “Yummy Jam Bars” plus shredded coconut and pecans.

“It’s a good bar cookie,” she said. “But my daughter (Amanda Harry of Hampden Township) entered her raspberry shortcake bars, and I liked them even better.”

The mother and daughter team have competed against each other for years in Farm Show baking contests, each cheering on the other. Last year, Mary Miller won the top award in Pennsylvania’s Greatest Whoopie Pie Contest while Harry won fifth prize.

Here is Mary Miller’s winning recipe:

Yummy Jam Bars

¾ cup softened butter

1 cup sugar

1 large egg at room temperature

½ teaspoon almond extract

2 cups all-purpose flour

¼ teaspoon baking powder

1 1//3 cups sweetened shredded coconut

½ cup ground pecans

1 jar (10 to 12 ounces) cherry jam or preserves

Preheat oven to 350. In a large bowl, cream butter and sugar until light and fluffy. Beat in egg and almond extract.

In a small bowl, whisk together flour and baking powder. Gradually add to creamed mixture mixing well. Fold in coconut and pecans.

Press 2/3 of the dough into the bottom of a greased 13 by 9 inch baking pan. Spread with jam or preserves then crumble remaining dough over preserves or jam. Bake 30 to 35 minutes or until golden brown.

Cool completely in pan on wire rack. Cut into bars.