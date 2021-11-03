Charles Bruce Foundation to launch books in November

Three different books will be launched this month by nonprofit publisher the Charles Bruce Foundation.

The first launch is this Saturday with the fourth and final "Priscilla" book. The series is written by homeless advocate Pat LaMarche and illustrated by local artist Bonnie Tweedy Shaw, and the final installment will be "Priscilla's Picnic with the President."

The children's series is meant to better educate children about homelessness, which is affecting more children during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The launch of the book will be from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday at Bosler Memorial Library on West High Street in Carlisle. LaMarche and Tweedy will both be at the library, and attendees can register online for the presentation. For more information, visit happeningnext.com.

Both author and artist will also be at History on High from noon to 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 13, and at Whistlestop Bookshop from noon to 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 20.

The second book to launch is a graphic novel series, "Invisible," following a homeless veteran and created by comic book artist Jason Seaux. A Kickstarter fundraiser helped defray the costs of building the comic, and with the help of sponsors, the comic books will launch on Veterans Day on Nov. 11. The launch will be at the U.S. Army Heritage & Education Center in Middlesex Township.

The foundation is still accepting donations, and those who donate $100 can designate a VA clinic where 20 of the comic books will be shipped.

The last book will be launched during Shop Small Saturday on Nov. 27. From local artist Devera Lang, her coffee table book features photos from her COVID travels around Carlisle during the first year of the pandemic and immediately following the death of her husband.

