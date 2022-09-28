Central Penn College to host inaugural music festival with Fall Harvest activities

In addition to its lineup of activities with the annual Fall Harvest and Homecoming weekend, Central Penn College this year will introduce its inaugural "Burgers and Brews" Music Festival on Saturday, Oct. 15 on the Summerdale campus.

The festival will be the highlight of the Homecoming weekend, which also includes vendors and children's games from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. as part of the Fall Harvest.

Burgers and Brews will feature gourmet burgers and sliders, a variety of brews and a full lineup of music, featuring the Martini Brothers, who will join Bret Alexander of the Badlees & Gentlemen East, along with Plunder and Lightning. The music will run from 3:30 to 8:30 p.m. Saturday.

The Fall Harvest event is free, but general admission to the music festival is $15, which includes a commemorative cup. VIP tickets are $35, and $10 for those younger than 21 or designated drivers. Those younger than 21 must be accompanied by an adult older than 25. For tickets, visit CentralPenn.edu/BBmusic.

One of the first concerts of the month will occur at the Craighead House at 318 E. Old York Road, in South Middleton Township. Bluegrass on the Breeches will return to the historic home on Sunday, Oct. 2 from 5 to 7 p.m.

Nationally acclaimed quartet Charm City Junction will be the featured band for the event, which is organized by Davis Tracy, who is the founder and coordinator of the Bluegrass on the Grass festival at Dickinson College. Unlike that event, there are a limited number of tickets for the outdoor Craighead House concert. On-site parking is also limited, so attendees are asked to carpool when possible, and to bring a blanket or lawn chair for the festival, which will be held rain or shine.

Tickets for the concert are $25 and are available at Whistlestop Bookshop in Carlisle, the Village Artisans Gallery in Boiling Springs and through Tracy at tracy@dickinson.edu. Redd's Smokehouse BBQ will be on-site to provide food.

The Steve Rudolph Trio will perform jazz music as part of Jazz in the Mansion at Kings Gap Environmental Education Center in Carlisle from 7 to 10 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 13. The event will also include wine, cheese and hors d'oeuvres. Ticket prices are $45 per person and must be purchased in advance by calling 717-377-7468. Proceeds benefit Kings Gap State Park.

There will be a free concert on Oct. 16 at Trinity Lutheran Church in Camp Hill featuring the Davin-Levin Duo. The duo is comprised of Emily Levin, principal harp of the Dallas Symphony Orchestra, and Colin Davin, guitar department co-head at the Cleveland Institute of Music. They have performed around the country, and will perform in Camp Hill at 3 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 16.

Also on Oct. 16, the Winery at the Long Shot Farm at 1925 McClure's Gap Road in Carlisle will host the Harvest Music Fest featuring Colby Dove, Cody Smith and the North Mountain Ramblers. The music runs from noon to 5 p.m., and House of Smoke BBQ will be serving smoked meats and homemade soups and sides. The winery itself sells wines and wine slushies.

Pride of the Susquehanna Riverboat will hold its signature fall fundraiser, Boatoberfest, featuring beer and cheer of the traditional Bavarian Oktoberfest. The party begins at 4 p.m. by the Riverboat dock on City Island and lasts until 8 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 22.

Tickets for the event are $60 and can be purchased at hbgriverboat.org.

The Shippensburg Band will close out the month with a special Halloween Dinner Dance and a fall concert.

The Halloween Dinner Dance is scheduled for 6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29 at the Shippensburg Firefighters Activity Center, 33 W. Orange St., Shippensburg. The event features live music performed by the Shippensburg Swing Band, a buffet dinner, silent auction and cash bar. Tickets are $35 per person, $60 per couple, $240 for a table of eight or $300 for a table of 10, and all proceeds benefit the Shippensburg Bands and their music lesson scholarship program. For tickets, visit www.shipband.org.

The fall concert is scheduled for the next day at 2:30 p.m. Oct. 30 at the Church of the Brethren, 253 E. Garfield St., Shippensburg. Admission and parking are free, though donations will be accepted.

Performing arts centers

The H. Ric Luhrs Performing Arts Center at Shippensburg University is preparing for big acts this fall and winter, and last week announced that country music icon Martina McBride will stop at Luhrs as part of her The Joy of Christmas Tour. She will perform at the center on Dec. 2. National ticket sales will be available starting Sept. 30.

Before she arrives, another iconic musical act - ZZ Top - will perform for a nearly sold-out concert on Friday, Oct. 7 at 7:30 p.m. Some tickets are still available, and they range in cost from $79 to $109. For tickets, visit LuhrsCenter.com.

The next night, country stars Pam Tillis and Lorrie Morgan will perform at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 8, and tickets range from $39 to $59.

Three Dog Night will return to the Luhrs Center stage at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 13. Tickets for their concert range from $44 to $59.

Beatles' tribute band, The Fab Four, will take the stage at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 28, and tickets range from $35 to $49.

Tickets are going fast for the next big act at Luhrs, Kansas. The iconic rock group will perform Thursday, Nov. 3 at 7:30 p.m., and tickets are $75 or $125, depending on seating.

The West Shore Theatre in New Cumberland will feature a number of local acts in October.

Shea Quinn of New Cumberland will take the stage with rock variety band the Original Luv Goods at 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 7.

Sempre Dolce, a string ensemble, will perform at 1 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 9, and will cover a variety of types of music ranging from classical to pop to rock and even grunge and TV and movie soundtracks.

From strings to brass, the Harrisburg Jazz Collective Big Band will perform at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 11.

For movie lovers, West Shore Theatre will also go back to its film roots and spend the bulk of October offering up plenty of scares, from recent horror with Jordan Peele's "Get Out" and "Us" from Oct. 14 to Oct. 16 to classic and cult horror like "The Shining" on Oct. 20, "Lost Boys" on Oct. 21, "Beetlejuice" on Oct. 22, "Clue" on Oct. 23, "Little Shop of Horrors" on Oct. 27 and Oct. 30, "Rocky Horror Picture Show" on Oct. 28 and Oct. 29, and "Shaun of the Dead" on Oct. 31.