Carlisle Town Band to perform fall concert Sunday

The Carlisle Town Band will perform its fall concert on Sunday at Carlisle High School's Barr Auditorium.

"A Premiere ... A Remembrance" will start at 3 p.m. Sunday in the McGowan Building at 723 W. Penn St., in Carlisle. Admission to the concert is free.

The concert will premiere a new wind band composition for brass quintet and concert band by local composer David Kammerer. This work will feature Carlisle area's well-known brass quintet, St. Paul's Brass, playing alongside the town band, under the direction of Dave Rohrer.

In addition to Kammerer's "Nyms" four-movement composition, the band will also perform Gustav Holst's "Second Suite in F for Military Band," David Holsinger's "On a Hymnsong of Philip Bliss," Brian Balmages' "To Dance Among the Stars," John Philip Sousa's "Riders For the Flag" and Rossano Galante's "Redemption."

The concert will also honor the memory of longtime band member and past band president Charlie Sanders.