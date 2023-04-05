The Carlisle Town Band will perform its annual spring concert on Sunday, April 23, at the Carlisle Theatre.

The free Sunday performance will be at 3 p.m. and is open to the public.

The first half is a "Young Artist Feature Concert" that will include performances of the "Carnegie Anthem" by William Owens, "Overture in B Flat" by Caesar Giovannini, "Heaven's Light" by Steven Reineke and "Buffalo Bill's Equestrian March" by William Paris Chambers, who was born in Newport and grew up in Newville.

The second half of the program will focus on "Peace and Justice" in support of the J. Sherwood McGinnis Jr. War, Peace and Justice Project. This part of the program will include several high school students reading short quotes about peace and justice, followed by related musical selections.

A musical setting of the 1915 poem "In Flanders Field" will feature vocalist David Kammerer, accompanied by the Carlisle High School string quartet.

Other selections will include "Fanfare for Justice" by Richard Saucedo, "Pacem - A Hymn for Peace" by Robert Spittal and "Fanfare for a New Era" by Pinkzebra.

The concert will conclude with the playing of the Ukrainian National Anthem.

For more information, visit the town band's website at www.carlisleband.org.