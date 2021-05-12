Cantate Carlisle to host online spring concert

Residents will be able to watch Cantate Carlisle's upcoming spring concert either at a theater or from the comfort of their own home next week.

The group's spring concert will be livestreamed at a screening at the Carlisle Theatre at 3 p.m. Saturday, May 22, and then the performance will be streamed against at 7 p.m. for viewing at home.

The concert is free, and the choir is under new direction from Artistic Director Michelle DiBona Trefren.

“This concert is a reflection of the whole year that has passed,” she said. “Artists of all forms tend to respond to the world around them with empathy and compassion. In a year when choirs were challenged with being silenced, this response is even more driven with the need to express, to connect and to be heard."

Trefren said the "Generations Coming (Back) Together Through Song" performance will start with "In Remembrance," honoring the lives of loved ones who were lost in the past year. Singers will hold signs of those they lost that will be shown in the streamed concert video.

