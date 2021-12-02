Cantate Carlisle to host in-person winter concert

Cantate Carlisle will return to the stage this weekend for its winter concert, "Convergence: Uniting Musical Traditions."

The show will take place at 8 p.m. Saturday and 3 p.m. Sunday at First Evangelical Lutheran Church, at 21 S. Bedford St., Carlisle. This will be the group's first time back to a live stage after producing online shows during the pandemic.

“As a singer I am excited to again be part of our presentation to a live audience,” Cantate Carlisle President Taylor Andrews said.

The concert will bring together the works of three composers with contrasting styles: Leonard Bernstein, Benjamin Britten and Conrad Susa. The feature works are Bernstein's "Chichester Psalms," Britten's "Ceremony of Carols" and Susa's "Carols and Lullabies."

“These works are widely celebrated choral classics that the singers are delighted to share with you,” Artistic Director Michelle Trefren said. “As we approach two years of wading through the pandemic, it is time to celebrate with song in person. Come delight in the captivating harp, the riveting marimba, the energizing guitar, and the powerful organ, all joining forces with Cantate Carlisle.”

The concert will last about an hour and 15 minutes, and tickets cost $15 for adults and $8 for students.

The concert will have limited seating due to COVID-19 and will be on a first-come, first-served basis. Doors will open at 7 p.m. Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday, and organizers suggest attendees come early.

Tickets will not be sold at the door, but rather online at www.cantatecarlisle.org. Ticketholders who purchase their tickets online will need to print their purchase information and bring it to the concert as their ticket.

Attendees will be expected to wear masks throughout the concert, in accordance with venue COVID-19 restrictions.

