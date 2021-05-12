Cantate Carlisle to host in-person and online spring concert at Carlisle Theatre

Cantate Carlisle performers will be back on a live stage next week for their upcoming spring concert.

Attendees will get the choice to either attend in person at the Carlisle Theatre at 3 p.m. Saturday, May 22 or watch the performance streaming at 7 p.m. the same day.

The concert is free, and the choir is under new direction from Artistic Director Michelle DiBona Trefren.

“This concert is a reflection of the whole year that has passed,” she said. “Artists of all forms tend to respond to the world around them with empathy and compassion. In a year when choirs were challenged with being silenced, this response is even more driven with the need to express, to connect and to be heard."

Trefren said the "Generations Coming (Back) Together Through Song" performance will start with "In Remembrance," honoring the lives of loved ones who were lost in the past year. Singers will hold signs of those they lost that will be shown in the streamed concert video.

The song will be followed by "I Sing Because I'm Happy," which will be performed by Cantate Young Voices, the groups youth choir featuring singers in fifth through eighth grades. The group will also perform "You've Got a Friend in Me" from "Toy Story" and "O Lux Beatissima" composed by Mark Burrows.