Bob Dylan to perform in Hershey in November

Hershey Entertainment announced Monday that Bob Dylan will be coming to Hershey Theatre in November.

Dylan is resuming his Never-Ending Tour that will cover locations worldwide between 2021 and 2024. The U.S. concerts of his fall tour begin in the Midwest on Nov. 2 and continue into the Northeast into early December.

His stop locally will be on Nov. 16 at Hershey Theatre.

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday and will be available online at www.HersheyEntertainment.com and Ticketmaster.

Hershey Entertainment also announced Monday that the Giant Center will be a stop in Pentatonix's Evergreen Christmas Tour. The Grammy-award winning artists will come to the Giant Center on Dec. 9.

The tour coincides with the quintet's release of its new holiday album "Evergreen."

Per the Pentatonix tour's guidelines, each patron is required to provide proof of full vaccination or proof of a negative COVID-19 diagnostic test taken within 72 hours of the show.

Tickets go on sale Friday and will be available at Hershey Entertainment and Ticketmaster.

