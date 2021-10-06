Bluegrass concert to be held at Dickinson

Residents may not have been able to enjoy the annual Bluegrass on the Grass the last two years, but bluegrass music will be back on Dickinson College's campus next week.

Bluegrass @ Dickinson, along with co-sponsor Susquehanna Folk Music Society, will host the bluegrass band Mile Twelve at 8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 15 at the Anita Tuvin Schlechter Auditorium on West Louther Street on the Dickinson campus in Carlisle.

Tickets are $5 for the general public and can be purchased online at dickinson.universitytickets.com.

In accordance with college guidelines, all attendees must have proper face coverings.

Mile Twelve is made up of five members who are promising young musicians in bluegrass: David Benedict on mandolin, Catherine "BB" Browness on banjo, Bronwyn Keith-Hynes on fiddle, Evan Murphy on guitar and lead vocals and Nate Sabat on bass and lead vocals.

The band has won International Bluegrass Music Association awards in 2017 and 2018.

