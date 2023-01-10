Bedford County girl's carmelitas win junior baking contest

A Bedford County girl won the PA Preferred Junior Baking Cookies, Brownies & Bars contest at the Pennsylvania Farm Show.

Tiera Lochner, 15, of Fishertown said her grandmother taught her to bake. She won first place and $500 for the contest after having been certified as a first place winner at a previous agricultural fair last year.

Here is Lochner's carmelita, or caramel pecan bar, recipe:

Crust and topping

2 cups flour

1 1/2 cups quick-cooking oats

1 cup brown sugar

1 teaspoon of soda

1/2 teaspoon of salt

2 sticks of unsalted butter, softened

Filling

1 1/2 cups caramel, cut in small chunks

2 tablespoons of milk

1 cup chocolate chips

1 1/2 cups chopped pecans toasted

Directions

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Grease a 9 by 13-inch pan.

Combine the flour, oats, sugar, soda and salt. Add butter and mix until crumbly.

Transfer half of crumb mixture into pan and press evenly to form the crust. Bake for 10 minutes. Let it cool for 10 minutes.

Make the filling by melting the caramel and milk over low heat or in the microwave, stirring to combine.

Pour caramel onto crust and spread. Allow to cool until set, about 20 to 30 minutes.

Sprinkle chocolate chips and toasted pecans over caramel layer, then top with the rest of crumb mixture. Bake bars for 25 to 30 minutes until crust is light brown and caramel is bubbling around the edges.

Loosen edges and let it cool, and then cut into bars.

To toast nuts, spread onto pan and toast for five minutes at 350 degrees. Stir and bake for three more minutes until shiny, then let it cool.

