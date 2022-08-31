Barbershop choruses join together for anniversaries

Among the concerts coming to the area this month is an anniversary concert featuring the York White Rose and Keystone Capital Choruses.

The two are celebrating their 75th anniversaries with a show that will also feature three guest groups, Masterpiece, Throwback and Parkside Harmony. As part of Keystone Capital Chorus' outreach program, the Cedar Cliff High School choir will also perform a song taught by the chorus, which is the reigning AA/AAA Plateau champions in barbershop harmony.

The concert will be at 3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 10 at Scottish Rite Cathedral, 3601 N. 3rd St., Harrisburg. Doors will open at 2:15 p.m. Tickets are $25 for general admission and $15 for student admission, and dinner and show tickets are also available. For tickets, visit keystonechorus.yapsody.com.

Also this month, two tribute bands will perform at Carlisle Theatre.

"American Idol" contestant Constantine Maroulis will perform with Foreigners Journey, a rock group that performs songs from both Foreigner and Journey. The concert will be at 8 p.m. Sept. 16.

"Hollywood Nights: The Bob Seger Experience" will hit the Carlisle stage at 8 p.m. Sept. 23.

Featuring another tribute on another stage, "One Night with Queen" will take place at H. Ric Luhrs Performing Arts Center at Shippensburg University at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 3. Tickets for the show range from $25 to $55 and can be purchased at luhrscenter.com.

Also at the Luhrs Center, popular country band Lonestar will perform at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 24. Tickets for that show range from $35 to $59, depending on seating.

Festivals

Live music will also be featured at a number of festivals as the fall season kicks off in September.

Steve Morrison and the Vibe will perform at the Bubbler Foundation Festival on Sunday from 12:30 to 4 p.m. at South Middleton Township Park.

Jeremiah Quail will perform country, gospel, worship and original music at Otterbein United Methodist Church's Fall Community Festival, which runs from noon to 4 p.m Sept. 10 at the church off Forge Road in South Middleton Township. The event also features food trucks, dunk tank, hay rides, pumpkin decorating, games and a silent auction.

Uprise Fest featuring Christian music will return to the Shippensburg Community Fairgrounds on Sept. 16 and 17 for an outdoor festival. This year's lineup includes Matthew West, Mac Powell, Cochren & Co., Riley Clemmons and Ben Fuller on Sept. 16, and Jeremy Camp, Crowder, We are Messengers, Colton Dixon, Kevin Quinn, Disciple, Blessing Offor and Katy Nichole on Sept. 17. There will also be a hip-hop stage and rock stage at the festival featuring even more acts.

General admission tickets are $65 for one day or $75 for the full two-day event, in addition to other special packages an add-ons. For tickets and more information, visit uprisefest.com.

A live DJ will be on-site at the firehouse during the 45th annual Holly Festival Day from 8 a.m to 2 p.m. Sept. 17. The event features vendors, crafts, flea market vendors, children's games, raffle and classic/antique car show. The event is held rain or shine.

There will be live music and activities at Project SHARE's third annual Fare for Share food truck event at the Meeting House at 1155 Walnut Bottom Road, Carlisle. The event runs from 2 to 7 p.m. Sept. 18 and features a variety of food trucks, including the Farm Show's milkshake food truck.

Bands will also perform during the 40th annual Harvest of the Arts from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 24 in downtown Carlisle. The festival features more than 100 artist and craft exhibitors, as well as food vendors, children's activities and luxury cars on display.

Music, as well as plenty of apple products, will be featured at the 36th annual New Cumberland Apple Festival from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sept. 24. The festival also features hand-made crafts, food vendors, apple pie contest, Lego building contest, pony rides and games.

Live music will also be available at the Shippensburg Beer & Wine Festival, which takes place from 1 to 5 p.m. at the Shippensburg Fairgrounds on Sept. 24. The general admission price is $25 in advance, $30 at the gate, $35 VIP in advance and $10 for designated drivers. The festival features samplings, tastings from various breweries and wineries, as well as food trucks and games.