HARRISBURG – After spending weeks in their kitchens making Christmas cookies, many Pennsylvania bakers are again donning their aprons and spending hours creating sweet treats – this time for seven baking contests at the 104th Pennsylvania Farm Show.
Some will make apple pies, some chocolate cakes or angel food cakes and others sticky buns or whoopie pies. All will compete for cash prizes, ribbons and bragging rights.
Four of these contests, held in the Family Living Department in the Main Exhibition Hall, are open only to certified first-place winners in specific baking contests at Pennsylvania's 2019 approved agricultural fairs - apple pies, chocolate cake, chocolate cookies and angel food cake.
Any Pennsylvania resident may enter the other contests featuring jam and jelly bar cookies, whoopie pies and sticky buns. All baking contest entries must be made from scratch with no mixes used.
Farm Show visitors may watch judges taste and evaluate the goodies, then can free samples given out after winners are announced.
The first baking contest at each Farm Show – and one of the most popular – is the Blue Ribbon Apple Pie Contest. Kevin Bieber, who has coordinated that contest for more than 30 years, said that he’s always amazed at the creativity.
“The apple pie is a trademark Pennsylvania pie,” Bieber said. “Our bakers really get creative. Some use their great-great-grandma’s recipe then tweak them a bit. We see a lot of contest veterans each year but rookies too. The five judges have their work cut out for them.”
Here is a look at the seven contests:
Blue Ribbon Apple Pie Contest
The contest will take place at 10 a.m. Saturday. Sponsored by the Pennsylvania State Association of County Fairs and the Pennsylvania Apple Marketing Program, this contest is open only to state residents who are certified first place Blue Ribbon Apple Pie contest winners at an approved Pennsylvania agricultural fair during the 2019 fair season.
Judges evaluate the pies for their flavor, filling consistency, doneness and moistness, crust color, flavor, texture and overall appearance; and creativity. Prizes are: first, $500; second, $250; third, $100; and fourth and fifth places, ribbons.
PA Preferred Junior Baking Cookies, Brownies and Bars Contest
This contest will take place at 2 p.m. Saturday. This contest, sponsored by the Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture PA Preferred and the Pennsylvania State Association of County Fairs, is only open to Pennsylvania youth ages 8 through 18 who are certified first place winner in the PA Preferred Chocolate Cookies, Brownies and Bars contest at an approved agricultural fair during the 2019 fair season.
Entries must be made from scratch, use PA Preferred ingredients and three ingredients from the categories of grains, fruit, vegetables, dairy or eggs. Judges look at flavor, texture, creativity and inside and outside characteristics. Prizes are first place, $500; second, $250; third, $100; fourth and fifth places, ribbons.
PA Preferred Chocolate Cake Contest
This competition will be at 4 p.m. Saturday. This contest, sponsored by the Pennsylvania State Association of County Fairs, is only open to Pennsylvania residents who are certified first place winners in the Homemade Chocolate Cake Contest at an approved agricultural fair during the 2019 fair season. The layered chocolate cakes must use chocolate or cocoa as the main ingredient and be iced with frosting made from scratch.
The chocolate cakes are evaluated on flavor, texture, frosting and inside and outside characteristics. Premiums are first place, $500; second, $250; third, $100; fourth and fifth places, ribbons.
Incredible Angel Food Cake Contest
The angel food cake contest will kick off the baking competitions on Sunday, with this one being judged at noon. This contest, sponsored by the Pennsylvania Egg Farmers and the Pennsylvania State Association of County Fairs, is open only to first-place winners of an angel food cake contest at an approved Pennsylvania agricultural fair during the 2010 fair season. Cakes may be iced or filled.
Entries are judged on creativity, flavor, smell, taste, texture, lightness, overall appearance including surface, size and color, topping, icing and decoration. Prizes are first place, $500; second, $250; and third, $100.
Jelly/Jam Bar Contest
The first of the open-competitions will take place at 4 p.m. Sunday. Sponsored by Christina Maser Pantry of Lancaster, this contest is open to any Pennsylvania resident. The bars must use jellies, jams or preserves.
Bakers must bring eight bar cookies on a disposable plate and a typed recipe. Prizes are $200 for first place; $100 for second; and $50 for third.
Pennsylvania's Greatest Whoopie Pie Contest
The next competition won't be until 4 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 7. Sponsored by Good Food of Honeybrook, this contest is open to any Pennsylvania resident.
Whoopie pie entries will be judged on flavor, smell, taste, texture and smoothness of filling. Prizes are first place, $500; second, $100; third, $50.
Sticky Bun Contest
The last baking competition will be at 5 p.m. Friday, Jan. 10. This competition, sponsored by Golden Barrel Baking Products, is open to any Pennsylvania resident.
Prizes are $500 for first place; $100 for second; $50 for third and ribbons for fourth and fifth.