Bakers got up early for Farm Show sticky bun contest

HARRISBURG – A Bedford County baker whose family has dominated the Farm Show sticky bun contest for years earned another sweet victory last week.

Pam Foor of Everett beat 19 other sticky bun entries in the 106th Pennsylvania Farm Show to earn a blue ribbon, $500 and bragging rights for a year.

“I’m very happy to win,” Foor said while holding her caramel pecan sticky buns. “Over the years, all three of my girls have won first place in the sticky bun contest.”

Entries in the contest sponsored by the Friends of the Pennsylvania Farm Show Foundation Inc. ranged from traditional to apple, pineapple and cherry.

Sticky buns are popular breakfast sweet rolls that include a yeast dough, brown sugar or cinnamon inside and a sticky top that often includes nuts. The gooey lining is at the bottom of the pan during baking, then the pan is inverted so the sticky part becomes the topping.

Three judges evaluated the entries, tasting the sticky buns and sipping water as contestants waited and chatted.

“Sticky buns need to be tall and moist,” said Jim Harper of Pennsylvania Furnace, a frequent competitor in the contest. “I put maple syrup on top of them after they come out of the oven. If I do it before I bake them, it can evaporate and take the flavor with them.”

Marie Miller of Mechanicsburg, who won the fifth-place green ribbon, said she dropped off her entry five minutes before deadline.

“I got up at 6:30 a.m. and got right to work on my sticky buns,” she said. “They took longer to raise than I expected, probably because my kitchen was too cold. Eventually, the dough raised and I was able to get going on them. Then, they took longer to cool. I made caramel apple cider pecan sticky buns.”

Foor said she got up at 4 a.m. to make sticky buns, finished by 11:30 a.m., then with her husband, Tony, made the 1 1/2 hour trip to Harrisburg.

“She’s a great baker,” her proud husband said. “She puts a lot of effort into these contests. She also goes deer hunting and fishing – and even has killed a bear.”

Other winners were Sharon Kurtz of Emmaus, second place and $100; Scott Felix of Bedford County, third place and $50; and Lorrie Rauch of New Tripoli, fourth prize and a ribbon.

Foor’s prize winning sticky bun recipe follows:

Dough

1 package active dry yeast

3/4 cup warm water

3/4 cup warm milk

3 1/2 to 4 1/2 cups flour

1/4 cup sugar

3 tablespoons vegetable oil

2 teaspoons salt

In large mixing bowl, dissolve sugar and yeast in warm water. Add milk, sugar, oil and salt and 1 1/4 cups of flour. Beat on medium speed two to three minutes and stir in remaining flour.

Stir until a soft dough forms. Turn dough out onto floured surface and knead for six to eight minutes. Cover and let rise until double in size.

Punch down dough. Roll into 18 by 12-inch rectangle. Spread with 1/4 cup soft butter. Sprinkle with ¼ cup brown sugar and 3 tablespoons cinnamon. Roll up and slice.

Sticky

1 1/4 cups brown sugar

3/4 cup softened buttered

1/4 cup corn syrup

1 cup coconut

1/4 cup honey

1/4 cup water

2 cups chopped pecans

Combine brown sugar, butter, corn syrup, honey and water in saucepan and cook on low until sugar dissolves. Add pecans and coconut. Spread on bottom of 8 by 8-inch pan.

Place cut rolls on top of sticky. Let rise 30 minutes. Bake in preheated oven at 350 degrees for 30 to 35 minutes or until brown.

Remove from oven and turn onto platter. Let cool and garnish with nuts, icing, toasted coconut or leave plain.

Icing

3/4 cup soft butter

4 cups powdered sugar

1 teaspoon vanilla

milk

Mix on high in mixture, adding enough milk for desired consistency.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0