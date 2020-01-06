HARRISBURG – Retirement is not as easy as pie for Sharon Kurtz.
The Lehigh County woman who in 2003 won the Pennsylvania Farm Show Blue Ribbon Apple Pie Contest and then “retired” from competitive baking, returned Saturday to win the prestigious contest at the 104th Pennsylvania Farm Show.
Kurtz, of Emmaus, beat 78 other pie bakers from throughout the state and won $500, a blue ribbon and bragging rights in the contest considered the Super Bowl of Pennsylvania baking.
Other top winners were Lucinda Donough of Port Royal, second place and $250; Ann Krug, third place and $100; Chris Arbutina, fourth place and a yellow ribbon; and Angie Espenshade fifth place and a green ribbon.
The contest, sponsored by the Pennsylvania State Association of County Fairs and the Pennsylvania Apple Marketing Program, was only open to certified first place winners from Pennsylvania’s community and county agricultural fairs of 2019.
“I entered this contest in 2003 and won it,” Kurtz said. “Then, I retired from competitive baking. I had a lot of apples this year and decided to get into baking again. I never expected to win again.”
A good pie starts with the crust, Kurtz said, adding that her crust contains butter-flavored Crisco, an egg and apple cider vinegar. She used Granny Smith apples and cooked them in a crock pot for nearly two hours.
Her entry was rich in pecans because “I love pecan pie and wanted to incorporate pecans in my pie,” Kurtz said. She smiled when asked about her plans for the $500 winning.
“My friend and I are going to Atlantic City to celebrate my birthday,” she said. “I will use some of the money for that trip.”
For nearly three hours, contestants and members of the public watched judges sampling each entry and evaluating it on appearance, color, flavor and texture of crust, doneness of bottom crust, consistency, doneness and flavor of filling. As judges tasted, contestants talked.
“I made a 'basket of apples' pie with Jonagold, Stayman-Winesap, Matsu, Granny Smith and Honey Crisp apples in it,” said Sharon Karlheim of Patton. “My crust uses butter and shortening, and my top is a toffee caramel crunch.”
Michelle Argust of Tamaqua made a caramel apple crumb pie with “a basic crust” and McIntosh apples. Samantha Bowman of Shelocta called her pie an apple quartet because she uses Granny Smith, Honey Crisp, Fuji and Jazz apples. Her crust used sour cream and apple juice.
Jane Yates of New Castle made an apple crumb pie, with a crust that includes an egg and vinegar “because it rolls out well. I made one pie yesterday but it wasn’t good enough because the apples were too soft. So I baked another. I took it out of the oven at 11 a.m., put it in a box in the car, put a seat belt on it and we drove to Harrisburg.”
Kevin Bieber, contest coordinator and announcer, finally announced the winners, then the pies were sliced and given to the public to taste.
Darren McClure of Camp Hill tried a slice with apples and molasses in the filling and oatmeal topping, which he praised, though he said that the crust was too “doughy.” Carolyn Blatchley of Paxtang called her slice of rhubarb apple pie “tart but just right. I like the nice, flaky crust and the leaf cutouts on top of the pie.”
Kelly Kastronis of North Huntington liked her “basic” apple pie, but thought “it needs a scoop of ice cream on it!”
Kurtz’s prize-winning recipe follows:
FOUR LAYER APPLE PIE
Crust:
3 cups flour
1 1/2 teaspoons salt
1 teaspoon granulated sugar
1 teaspoon cinnamon
1 1/2 cups butter-flavored Crisco
1 large egg, beaten
5 tablespoons cold water
1/2 teaspoon vanilla extract
1 tablespoon apple cider vinegar
Mix flour, salt, sugar, cinnamon and Crisco with mixer. Add beaten egg mixed with water, vanilla and vinegar.
Divide dough into two pieces and wrap in plastic wrap. Place dough in refrigerator for at least one hour. Using rolling pin, roll dough out on floured board and transfer to a 10-inch pie dish. Trim excess and flute edge.
Place pie shell in freezer for one hour before baking. Heat oven to 375 degrees. Line pie crust with aluminum foil and weigh it down with two cups of rice.
Bake on center rack for 30 minutes. Remove foil and rice; bake for 5 more minutes or until lightly browned. This crust recipe makes two pie shells plus enough for cut-outs, if desired.
You have free articles remaining.
First Layer
2/3 cup chopped roasted pecans
1/2 teaspoon vanilla extract
1/3 cup granulated sugar
1/3 cup light corn syrup
1 egg, beaten
2 teaspoons butter, melted
Mix ingredients together. Pour into prepared pie shell. Cover edges of crust with aluminum foil and bake in a 350 degree oven for 24 minutes until set. Completely cool on rack.
Second Layer
1/2 cup heavy whipping cream
1/2 cup confectioner sugar, divided
2 tablespoons butter, softened
4 ounces cream cheese, softened
1/4 teaspoon vanilla extract
Using a chilled bowl and whisk, beat whipping cream on medium-high speed for two minutes or until stiff peaks from when beater is slowly raised. Add 1/8 cup confectioners’ sugar and gently mix into whipped cream until blended. Set whipped cream aside.
In a large mixing bowl, blend butter, cream cheese, remaining confectioner sugar and vanilla. Mix on medium-high speed for one minute until well blended and smooth. Add whipped cream to cream cheese mixture and mix gently until well blended.
Cover with plastic wrap and keep in refrigerator until ready to assemble pie. When ready to assemble pie, spread second layer evenly over cooled first layer.
Third Layer
7 cups finely sliced Granny Smith apples
1/2 cup granulated sugar
2 teaspoons cinnamon
1/2 teaspoon vanilla extract
1 tablespoon butter
Place apples, sugar, cinnamon and vanilla in 4-quart slow cooker and mix until incorporated.
Place butter on top and cook on high heat for one to two hours or until apples are soft. Let pie filling cool for 1 hour and then place in refrigerator until chilled.
Spoon chilled third layer evenly over top of second layer. Can be made the night before so it’s chilled and ready to go in the morning.
Fourth Layer
1 cup chopped glazed pecans
2 tablespoons caramel dip
Sprinkle glazed pecans over top of third layer and drizzle caramel dip over top of pecans. If desired, you can bake pie crust cut-outs out of any remaining pie crust dough and place on top of pie.
This pie should be refrigerated until ready to serve.