Author Profile: W.G. Tuttle

Try to Sleep

W.G. Tuttle's "Try to Sleep" is a collection of short stories.

Author: W. G. Tuttle

Where the author lives: Camp Hill

Title of book: “Try To Sleep”

Don’t say you haven’t been warned. W.G. Tuttle dares you to read this compilation of short stories that will assault your imagination.

If you accept this dare, know that when you turn out the light and lay your head on the pillow for the night, these stories will haunt you.

So, go ahead ... try to sleep.

“Try To Sleep” is available in paperback and ebook at most retailers, including Amazon, Barnes & Noble, Books-A-Million, Apple iBooks, Kobo and Walmart.

Publisher: Blurred Ink, LLC

Date of release: May 2020

How many books has the author written: This is Tuttle’s fourth novel.

Website: wgtuttle.com

