Author Profile: Tracy Pawelski

Author: Tracy Pawelski

Where the author lives: Dillsburg

Title of book: "One Woman in the Himalayas"

Description:

Tracy Pawelski, crisis communications expert, community leader, adventure traveler and author, has published her second book, "One Woman in the Himalayas," a true story about a journey of unexpected twists and turns on Nepal’s famed Annapurna Circuit.

When red flags start to appear on Pawelski’s high-altitude trek in the Himalayas - unpredictable weather, trekkers stranded and dying on the high pass, and a fragile infrastructure following 2015’s devastating earthquake in Nepal – Pawelski brings readers along on a raw and wild ride.

In "One Woman in the Himalayas," Pawelski tackles issues of risk-taking and decision-making as she looks for the courage to continue her trek when things don’t go as planned. Part Nepal travelogue and part inspiration, Pawelski shares her doubts and decisions while climbing past waterfalls and rice terraces, peeking inside the oldest Buddhist monastery in the Himalayas, and sharing the path with yak herders and Sherpas.

Publisher: Gravitas Press