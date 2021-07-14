Author Profile: Tom and Chris Dardick

Author: Tom Dardick and Chris Dardick

Where the author lives: Tom Dardick lives in Enola, and Chris Dardick lives in Charles Town, West Virginia

Title of book: "Sudden Onset"

Description: UC Berkeley Professor of Microbiology, Dr. Mira Wallace, is brilliant, driven and single-minded. She must find out how life on earth began. Maybe it's her autism, maybe it's something in her past, but she suffers the most extreme environments on Earth in the search for ancient life. In the genetic codes of those simple microbes, she finds clues to help her solve one of nature's most challenging puzzles.

As the story begins, we find her in Antarctica, risking life and limb in the nearly-impossible effort to sample an ancient subterranean lake. Success within her grasp, the U.S. Army summons Mira to investigate a mysterious biological threat in a southern Utah desert.

SONA (Sudden Onset Necrosis Agent) is a new pathogen unlike anything known to science. Resilient and aggressive, it threatens Earth's entire biosphere, making Mira fear that she may have just found deadly evidence of the ancient life she's been searching for.

Publisher: Immortal Works Publishing