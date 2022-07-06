Author Profile: Steven Henshaw

Author: Steven Henshaw

Where the author lives: Reading (formerly Carlisle)

Title of book: “15000 Bylines: My Bumpy, Smoky, Fulfilling Newspaper Journey”

Description:

Inspired by the memoirs of 20th-century newspapermen such as H.L. Mencken and Russell Baker, the book traces the author’s stepping stones from small-town weekly reporter to metropolitan daily police reporter and columnist.

Infused with engaging, often humorous anecdotes, the book recalls the late-20th-century newspaper culture before the emergence of the internet. A chapter of the book details Henshaw’s role in The Sentinel’s award-winning coverage of the 1989 Camp Hill prison riot, during which he phoned in details from the perimeter of the state penitentiary as fires raged through the night.

It also chronicles the final two decades of the Reading Eagle under private, independent ownership culminating in the 2019 bankruptcy filing by the family whose forebears began publishing a daily Reading newspaper shortly after the Civil War ended.

Publisher: Self-published

Released: June 22

How many books has the author written: My first book.