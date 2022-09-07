Author Profile: Sherry Knowlton

Author: Sherry Knowlton

Where the author lives: Newville

Title of book: "Beyond the Sunset: Volume 1, Adventures Outside My Comfort Zone"

Description:

From Woodstock to the Okavango. How a bookworm turned flower child turned health-care executive found joy in traveling the world.

Structured in a series of essays and anecdotes, this travel memoir tells the story of a small-town Pennsylvania girl who stretched her horizons, tested her limits and traveled to 50 countries in six continents.

This first of two volumes follows author Sherry Knowlton and her husband Mike’s post-college tour of America in their hippie van; it describes regular hikes of the Appalachian and Rocky Mountain backcountry; and, driven by a love of wild animals, Sherry and Mike are beckoned to Africa again and again.

These essays address topics as diverse as modes of transportation, wild animal encounters, Indiana Jones moments and people met along the way. They also include practical travel tips gained through first-hand experience. Augmented by stunning photos by Knowlton and her husband Mike, "Beyond the Sunset" is a love letter to all those explorers with a nine to five job and a zest for travel.

Publisher: Sunbury Press

Released: Sept. 13, 2022

Book signings: On Sept. 24 from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Whistlestop Bookshop, 129 W. High St., Carlisle.

How many books has the author written: 6 books