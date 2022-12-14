 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Author Profile: Sherry Knowlton

Beyond the Sunset

The second volume of "Beyond the Sunset" was released on Dec. 13.

Author: Sherry Knowlton

Where the author lives: Newville

Title of book: "Beyond the Sunset, A Travel Memoir: Volume 2, Expanding My Horizons"

Description: 

Patagonia, Uganda and places far beyond: How a bookworm turned flower child turned health-care executive found joy in traveling the world.

Structured in a series of essays, anecdotes and adventures, the second volume of "Beyond the Sunset," a travel memoir, shares the story of a small-town Pennsylvania girl who stretched her horizons, expanded her horizons and traveled all over the globe.

Volume 2 of the series continues to follow author Sherry Knowlton and her husband, Mike, as they journey all over the globe, driven by a love of wild animals, wild places and a thirst for new experiences. Sherry and Mike are beckoned to Africa more than a dozen times but have also enjoyed other destinations in more than 50 countries and throughout six continents. These essays address topics as diverse as local markets, incredible animal encounters, natural wonders and intriguing people met along the way. They also include practical travel tips gained through firsthand experience.

Publisher: Sunbury Press

Released: Dec. 13

Book signings: Check www.sherryknowlton.com for upcoming events in 2023

How many books has the author written: Seven books

Website: www.sherryknowlton.com

Sherry Knowlton

