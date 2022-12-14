Author Profile: Sherry Knowlton

Structured in a series of essays, anecdotes and adventures, the second volume of "Beyond the Sunset," a travel memoir, shares the story of a small-town Pennsylvania girl who stretched her horizons, expanded her horizons and traveled all over the globe.

Volume 2 of the series continues to follow author Sherry Knowlton and her husband, Mike, as they journey all over the globe, driven by a love of wild animals, wild places and a thirst for new experiences. Sherry and Mike are beckoned to Africa more than a dozen times but have also enjoyed other destinations in more than 50 countries and throughout six continents. These essays address topics as diverse as local markets, incredible animal encounters, natural wonders and intriguing people met along the way. They also include practical travel tips gained through firsthand experience.