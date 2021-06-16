Author Profile: Sherri Maret

Author: Sherri Maret

Illustrator: Thomas Hilley

Where the author lives: The author lives in Newville

Title of book: “The Book of Untold Stories: Fourteen Prompts to Spark the Imagination”

Description: Do you like using your imagination? Are you someone who wants to create stories? Then grab a piece of paper and a pen, open this book, and let your imagination soar!

What is your big fish story? If little aliens visited earth, what would they look like and what would they do? If an octopus could read books, what would it read and why?

Fourteen colorful illustrations await, but only you can tell your unique story based on them. A doorway to endless hours of creative writing, “The Book of Untold Stories” will turn you into a storyteller or writer no matter your age! Along with 14 illustrations, story elements and writing tips are discussed to help young people write their stories. For ages 5 and up. Educational classroom activities for this author’s books are available at SherriMaret.com.

Publisher: The RoadRunner Press