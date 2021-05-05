Author Profile: Sherri and Tim Maret

Author: Sherri and Tim Maret

Illustrator: Merisha Clark

Where the author lives: Newville

Title of book: "Lela and the Butterflies"

Description: Lela loves butterflies. When Lela takes a nature walk with Ranger Maggie, she learns that butterflies need help.

Lela’s small steps in butterfly conservation start with a butterfly garden of nectar and host plants, but she doesn’t stop there and ends up spreading her love for butterflies throughout the community. A simple guide to planting a butterfly garden is also included.

For ages 4-9. Educational classroom activities for this author's books are available at SherriMaret.com.

Publisher: Muddy Boots

Date of Release: September 2020

Book Signings: Books are available at Whistlestop Book Shop and History on High, as well as any other bookstores. It is also featured for a StoryWalk for Franklin County Library System in August.

How many books has the author written: "The Cloud Artist" and "The Magician" are two previous titles written by Sherri Maret, published by The RoadRunner Press. This is Tim Maret's first picture book. He is a co-editor and author of "Terrestrial Vertebrates of Pennsylvania: A Complete Guide to Species of Conservation Concern."

