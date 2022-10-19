Author Profile: Phyllis Orenyo

Author: Phyllis J Orenyo

Where the author lives: Carlisle with husband and cats

Title of book: “A Magical Halloween”

Description:

Lilly, dressed in her witch’s costume, was excited to go trick-or-treating with her brother. They joined a group of friends and made their way around the neighborhood gathering treats as they went. Lilly, clutching her broom in one hand and her goodie bag in the other, was suddenly swept away by a strong, gusty wind. She disappeared into the sky.

Lilly’s broom, Aislinn, turned out to be a magic broom. She told Lilly to hop aboard and hold on tight because they were going to go on an exciting journey. Aislinn and Lilly flew across the country and saw many wonderful sights. When Lilly returned home, she knew this Halloween had truly been A Magical Halloween.

Publisher: Charles Bruce Foundation

Released: October 2022

Book signings: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 22 at History On High in Carlisle; noon to 1:30 p.m. Oct. 29 at Whistlestop Bookshop in Carlisle; 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 30 at Village Artisans in Boiling Springs

How many books has the author written: Two with the first being “My Cat Is A Hat.”