Author Profile: Pat LaMarche
Author Profile: Pat LaMarche

Author Profile: Pat LaMarche

Priscilla and the Bishop's Gambit

"Priscilla and the Bishop's Gambit" was released on June 2.

 submitted

Author: Pat LaMarche

Illustrator: Bonnie Tweedy Shaw

Where the author lives: Carlisle

Title of book: “Priscilla and the Bishop’s Gambit”

Description:

The third book in a four-part series, Priscilla and her following of loving school children are divided when their little world falls under the grip of the global COVID-19 pandemic. How do kids learn? How do people survive—housed or otherwise—when it’s not safe to be near each other?

This fanciful tale of Priscilla and her friends delves deep into the reality students faced starting in 2020 and continuing through the following school year. Parks (those public places like Priscilla’s home) took on a whole new importance to the community at large.

As usual Priscilla, her friends and their parents greet this challenge with love and understanding.

Publisher: Charles Bruce Foundation

Date of release: June 2, 2021

Book signings: 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. June 9 at History on High: the Shop in Carlisle; and from noon to 1:30 p.m. June 26 at Whistlestop Bookshop in Carlisle

How many books has the author written: 7

Website: www.patlamarche.com

Pat LaMarche

LaMarche
