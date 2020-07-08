Author Profile: Pat LaMarche and illustrator Bonnie Tweedy Shaw

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Carlisle's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Author: Pat LaMarche

Where the author lives: Carlisle

Illustrator: Bonnie Tweedy Shaw (also of Carlisle)

Title of book: “Priscilla the Princess of the Park”

Description:

An endearing novel about five young children, their families, a charismatic and compassionate woman, and the perils of homelessness. As the children fall madly in love with Priscilla, they begin to wonder about her back story. Where does she live? How does she get by?

The children’s home lives are filled with everyday drama and excitement. More than a friend, Priscilla’s passion for playing princess helps her teach the children loyalty, honor, duty and a respect for one another. Priscilla’s life lessons help the children cope with daily life and find joy in the smallest of things as they develop a sense of community.

Publisher: Charles Bruce Foundation

Date of release: July 11, 2020