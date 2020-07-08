Author Profile: Pat LaMarche and illustrator Bonnie Tweedy Shaw

Author: Pat LaMarche
Where the author lives: Carlisle
Illustrator: Bonnie Tweedy Shaw (also of Carlisle)
Title of book: “Priscilla the Princess of the Park”
Description:
An endearing novel about five young children, their families, a charismatic and compassionate woman, and the perils of homelessness. As the children fall madly in love with Priscilla, they begin to wonder about her back story. Where does she live? How does she get by?
The children’s home lives are filled with everyday drama and excitement. More than a friend, Priscilla’s passion for playing princess helps her teach the children loyalty, honor, duty and a respect for one another. Priscilla’s life lessons help the children cope with daily life and find joy in the smallest of things as they develop a sense of community.
Publisher: Charles Bruce Foundation
Date of release: July 11, 2020
Book signings: Biddle Mission Park in Carlisle at 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on July 20. Those involved will spend the night in the park to emphasize the difficulties of homelessness, and they will broadcast from the park and share information about area agencies with calls to action. The video can be found on the “Priscilla of the Park” Facebook page from 5 p.m. to 10 a.m. the next day. Another book signing will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. July 21 at Whistlestop Bookshop in Carlisle; and from 3 to 5 p.m. July 24 at History on High Shop in Carlisle. Masks must be worn.
How many books has the author written: Five
