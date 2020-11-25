Author Profile: Pat LaMarche and Bonnie Tweedy Shaw

Author: Pat LaMarche
Where the author lives: Carlisle
Illustrator: Bonnie Tweedy Shaw (also of Carlisle)
Title of book: “Priscilla and the Snow Fort”
Description:
The second of a four-part series of chapter books for elementary school children and their grownups, “Priscilla and the Snow Fort” traces the steps of five young people and their beloved Priscilla.
Personal stories unfold. Characters expand. And the troubling reality of loving folks experiencing homelessness become clear. This adorable book takes the reader on a gentle journey through some pretty tough real-life terrain.
Publisher: Charles Bruce Foundation
Date of release: Nov. 1, 2020
Book signings: Nov. 28 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at History on High in Carlisle; Dec. 6 from 1 to 3 p.m. at Village Artisans Gallery in Boiling Springs
How many books has the author written: 6
Website: www.patlamarche.com
