Author Profile: Pat LaMarche and Bonnie Tweedy Shaw

Author Profile: Pat LaMarche and Bonnie Tweedy Shaw

Priscilla and the Snow Fort

"Priscilla and the Snow Fort" was released on Nov. 1.

Author: Pat LaMarche

Where the author lives: Carlisle

Illustrator: Bonnie Tweedy Shaw (also of Carlisle)

Title of book: “Priscilla and the Snow Fort”

Description:

The second of a four-part series of chapter books for elementary school children and their grownups, “Priscilla and the Snow Fort” traces the steps of five young people and their beloved Priscilla.

Personal stories unfold. Characters expand. And the troubling reality of loving folks experiencing homelessness become clear. This adorable book takes the reader on a gentle journey through some pretty tough real-life terrain.

Publisher: Charles Bruce Foundation

Date of release: Nov. 1, 2020

Book signings: Nov. 28 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at History on High in Carlisle; Dec. 6 from 1 to 3 p.m. at Village Artisans Gallery in Boiling Springs

How many books has the author written: 6

Website: www.patlamarche.com

Pat LaMarche

Bonnie Tweedy Shaw

