Author Profile: Pat LaMarche and Bonnie Tweedy Shaw

"Priscilla in the Park with Pals"

"Priscilla in the Park with Pals" is the fifth installment in the "Priscilla" series from author Pat LaMarche and illustrator Bonnie Tweedy Shaw.

Author: Pat LaMarche

Illustrator: Bonnie Tweedy Shaw

Where the author and illustrator live: Carlisle

Title: "Priscilla and her Pals in the Park"

Description: The fifth book in the Priscilla collection. "Priscilla and her Pals in the Park" is for younger children, ages 4 through 8.

A curious young girl races her mom to the park where she meets a lovely old woman who answers all the little girl's questions. For the most part, Cora is satisfied with Priscilla's answers ... until the end. Priscilla's response to Cora's final question confuses the child in a way that opens a conversation about homelessness for caring adults and the small children with whom they read.

Publisher: Charles Bruce Foundation

Release: Aug. 12, 2022

Book Signings: noon to 1:30 p.m. Aug. 13 at Whistlestop Bookshop, 129 W. High St., Carlisle; 1 to 4 p.m. Sept. 11 at the Village Artisans, 321 Walnut St., Boiling Springs.

How many books has the author written: Nine books

Website: www.thepriscillaseries.com

Pat LaMarche

LaMarche

 illustration by Bonnie Tweedy Shaw
Bonnie Tweedy Shaw

Shaw

 illustration by Bonnie Tweedy Shaw
