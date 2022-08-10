Author Profile: Pat LaMarche and Bonnie Tweedy Shaw

Author: Pat LaMarche
Illustrator: Bonnie Tweedy Shaw
Where the author and illustrator live: Carlisle
Title: "Priscilla and her Pals in the Park"
Description: The fifth book in the Priscilla collection. "Priscilla and her Pals in the Park" is for younger children, ages 4 through 8.
A curious young girl races her mom to the park where she meets a lovely old woman who answers all the little girl's questions. For the most part, Cora is satisfied with Priscilla's answers ... until the end. Priscilla's response to Cora's final question confuses the child in a way that opens a conversation about homelessness for caring adults and the small children with whom they read.
Publisher: Charles Bruce Foundation
Release: Aug. 12, 2022
Book Signings: noon to 1:30 p.m. Aug. 13 at Whistlestop Bookshop, 129 W. High St., Carlisle; 1 to 4 p.m. Sept. 11 at the Village Artisans, 321 Walnut St., Boiling Springs.
How many books has the author written: Nine books
Website: www.thepriscillaseries.com