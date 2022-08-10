Author Profile: Pat LaMarche and Bonnie Tweedy Shaw

Description: The fifth book in the Priscilla collection. "Priscilla and her Pals in the Park" is for younger children, ages 4 through 8.

A curious young girl races her mom to the park where she meets a lovely old woman who answers all the little girl's questions. For the most part, Cora is satisfied with Priscilla's answers ... until the end. Priscilla's response to Cora's final question confuses the child in a way that opens a conversation about homelessness for caring adults and the small children with whom they read.