Author Profile: Pat LaMarch

Author: Pat LaMarche

Where the author lives: Carlisle

Title of book: "Still Left Out in America, the State of Homelessness in the United States"

Description:

As a career journalist and candidate for vice president of the United States, Pat LaMarche lived in homeless shelters and situations across the nation while campaigning. Her intent was to highlight the plight of folks she cared most about in our society: veterans, babies, kids and their parents, the elderly and the tempest-tossed (to quote Emma Lazarus from the Statue of Liberty). All those folks - she thought - were left out of the discussion during the 2004 election cycle. The book followed in 2005.

Fast forward 15 years, Pat has since worked running homeless shelters, fought with the system, crisscrossed the nation multiple times, and directed the kindness of others to help those she identified as needy.