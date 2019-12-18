Author: Matthew C. Donnell
Where the author lives: Carlisle
Title of book: “The Boy with the Patch: The Nutcracker Chronicles”
Description:
Driven by his love of the story ballet The Nutcracker, in 2013, Matthew C. Donnell put pen to paper and wrote what at last has become “The Boy with the Patch: The Nutcracker Chronicles.” This book explores the childhood of Herr Drosselmeyer, a beloved and mysterious character in “The Nutcracker.”
It is Christmastime in Germany in the early 1800s. Young Christian Drosselmeyer is an orphan who has been bullied for his unique disability – he only has one eye. When he is adopted by a wonderful guardian, the toy and clockmaker, Frau Stahlbaum, his world opens wide. Christian has always believed that he will one day make magic, although he is not sure why. One night, while creating a gift in Frau Stahlbaum’s shop, he discovers that he does indeed have exciting, magical abilities that take him on a wonderful adventure.
Christian’s journey begins to unfold the classic “Nutcracker” tale and answers many questions about the origins of this powerful character who will one day give his young goddaughter, Marie, a beautiful Nutcracker and weave for her a wondrous dream.
You have free articles remaining.
“The Boy with the Patch: The Nutcracker Chronicles” is a story of hope, joy, love and adventure—perfect for children of all ages. This book is book one in the series.
Matthew is donating all proceeds of first release sales to the Charles Bruce Foundation in support of their mission to financially support writers, artists and musicians.
Publisher: The Charles Bruce Foundation
Date of release: Nov. 3, 2019
Book signings: The Official launch was at CPYB, and signings were done at Whistlestop Bookshop, Bosler Memorial Library and Create-a-Palooza. More books signings are scheduled following the matinee performances of CPYB’s production of George Balanchine’s “The Nutcracker” on Dec. 14, 15, 21 and 22 at Hershey Theatre and the Whitaker Center, as well as a signing at History on High in downtown Carlisle at 11 a.m. Dec. 24.
How many books has the author written: One.
Website: www.matthewdonnell.com