Author: Mark W. Podvia

Where the author lives: Morgantown, West Virginia (previously lived in Carlisle and grew up in Mechanicsburg)

Title of book: “The Strange Case of Dr. Paul Schœppe”

Description: Maria Steinnecke, a wealthy spinster, died in Carlisle, Pennsylvania, on Jan. 28, 1869. At first her death was not considered suspicious. That changed when her doctor, Paul Schœppe, presented a will in his handwriting that left her entire estate to him. Soon afterwards, an autopsy performed on Miss Steinnecke revealed traces of prussic acid, a deadly poison. Thus began the murder case of Commonwealth of Pennsylvania v. Paul Schœppe, an event that focused national and international attention on Carlisle.

Found guilty, Dr. Schœppe would come within days of his execution before the efforts of America’s physicians and the German-American community combined to force a second trial that ultimately freed him. Exciting events at the time, the two trials of Dr. Schœppe forever changed the way that medical evidence was presented and appeals were conducted in criminal cases.

Publisher: Talbot Publishing, Clark, New Jersey

Released: December 2022

Book signings: Mechanicsburg Mystery Books, May 24 at 7 p.m.

How many books has the author written: One: “A Citizens’ Guide to a Modern Constitutional Convention in Pennsylvania” (with Kerry L. Moyer, Ph.D.), (Mechanicsburg: Civic Research Alliance, 2009). The author has also published articles in various journals including Law Library Journal, The Green Bag 2d Series, Penn State Law Review, Pennsylvania Bar Association Quarterly, Unbound: A Journal of Legal History and Rare Books, Penn State International Law Review, Jus Gentium: Journal of International Legal History, Perspectives and Penn State Environmental Law Review.