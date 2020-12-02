 Skip to main content
Author Profile: Kyle Garvin Curry

Kyle Curry

Where the author lives: Middlesex Township

Title of the Book: “The Cave of Appalachia”

Description:

“The Cave of Appalachia” details the story of three friends, Kord and two siblings Clarkson and Theresa, who decide to trespass and explore a forbidden cave in late August. However, they quickly come to face their decision by a cave-in trapping Kord inside.

Unable to rescue their friend, the siblings have to bear the consequence of their actions and seek help. Their help, though, comes in the form of a mayor with fiery spirit but little power, a secretive “Mr. Martin” who fights with them every step of the way, and a lieutenant governor who never follows the norm.

A race and competition soon forms on four fronts, all to rescue Kord who has now come in contact with another unknown individual in the cave, but a question still remains: Can Kord be rescued before the incoming summer storms, or might he soon succumb to the horrors in the cave?

Publisher: New Degree Press

Date of Release: April 26, 2021

How many books has the author written: This is my debut book.

Website: https://igg.me/at/TheCaveofAppalachia/x#/

