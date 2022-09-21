Author Profile: Joseph David Cress

Author: Joseph David Cress

Where the author lives: Spring Garden Township, York County

Title of book: “World War II Memories: Win Through to Victory”

Description:

A pilot braves bullets and blood loss during a recon mission. A sailor turns to faith as salvation from a Hell Ship. A Marine defies death on the volcanic sand of Bloody Iwo. In this salute to a fading generation, award-winning journalist Joseph David Cress presents a collection of memories from veterans of World War II in the Pacific.

Through its pages, readers will experience the onslaught of enemy fighter planes, the brutal pounding of ship-to-ship combat, a frantic escape from a sinking aircraft carrier, the horror of the Hiroshima bomb and the courage of a POW who endured torture for his love of Old Glory. Readers will be there as eyewitnesses survive the Bataan Death March, work on the Manhattan Project, crash-land in India, train Chinese soldiers, occupy Japan and illustrate letters home.

The fourth and final book in the “World War II Memories” series, “Win Through to Victory” gives readers the flexibility of following the war stories of profiled veterans or to read those memories that pertain to particular topics of interest. The book includes a detailed index and chronology.

Publisher: Joseph David Cress

Date of release: Sept. 15, 2022

Book signings: The official book launch is Saturday, Sept. 24, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., at History on High: The Shop, 33 W. High St., Carlisle, during Harvest of the Arts. Other appearances planned by the author include: Fall Fest in Silver Spring Township, Oct. 1; Arts and Crafts Vendor Show at the Carlisle Country Market, Oct. 8; Fall Furnace Festival at Pine Grove Furnace State Park, Oct. 15-16; Murder Most Foul author presentation at the Cumberland County Historical Society, Oct. 24; the Carlisle Christmas Craft Show, Carlisle High School, Nov. 5; Country Christmas Craft Show, Trinity Fellowship Center, Nov. 12; and the Christmas Fest at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Mechanicsburg, Nov. 19.

How many books has the author written/released: Nine other books – five published through The History Press and four other books released as an independent publisher.

Website: www.facebook.com/joseph.cress.9. Copies of “World War II Memories: Win Through to Victory” are now on sale at History on High the Shop and Whistlestop Bookshop in Carlisle.