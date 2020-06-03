Author Profile: Joseph David Cress

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Author: Joseph David Cress

Where the author lives: Spring Garden Township, York County

Title of book: “World War II Memories: Peril in the Pacific”

Description:

A teenage boy slowly starves to death in an internment camp. A jungle fighter prays for deliverance as he is dragged underwater. A Marine is nearly buried alive in the volcanic sand of Bloody Iwo.

In this salute to a fading generation, award-winning journalist Joseph David Cress presents a collection of memories from eyewitnesses of World War II in the Pacific. Through its pages, you will experience the fury of the Kamikaze, a punishing attack by depth charges, a frantic escape from a sinking battleship, and a crossfire by nervous troops in the wake of the Dec. 7, 1941 attack.