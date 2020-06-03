Author Profile: Joseph David Cress

Author: Joseph David Cress
Where the author lives: Spring Garden Township, York County
Title of book: “World War II Memories: Peril in the Pacific”
Description:
A teenage boy slowly starves to death in an internment camp. A jungle fighter prays for deliverance as he is dragged underwater. A Marine is nearly buried alive in the volcanic sand of Bloody Iwo.
In this salute to a fading generation, award-winning journalist Joseph David Cress presents a collection of memories from eyewitnesses of World War II in the Pacific. Through its pages, you will experience the fury of the Kamikaze, a punishing attack by depth charges, a frantic escape from a sinking battleship, and a crossfire by nervous troops in the wake of the Dec. 7, 1941 attack.
The eyewitnesses profiled in this book include a Pearl Harbor survivor, an Army engineer, a Navy patrol plane pilot, a submariner, a carrier crewman and a Marine who fought on Saipan, Tinian and Iwo Jima. This book gives readers the flexibility of either following the war stories of each eyewitness from start to finish or reading those memories that pertain to topics of interest. There is also a chronology that arranges the stories in the order in which the memories took place.
Publisher: Joseph David Cress
Date of release: June 1, 2020
Book signings: No in-person events have been scheduled for this book due to COVID-19.
How many books has the author written/released: Seven other books total – five published through The History Press and two other self-published books.
Website: No author website. Copies of “World War II Memories: Peril in the Pacific” are now on sale at History on High: The Shop and Whistleshop Bookshop in Carlisle.
