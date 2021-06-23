Author Profile: Joseph David Cress

In this salute to a fading generation, award-winning journalist Joseph David Cress presents a collection of memories from eyewitness of the war against Nazi Germany. Through its pages, you will experience the horrors of Buchenwald, the siege of Bastogne, the D-Day assault on Normandy and the mad rush to intercept German tanks in North Africa.

Readers will be there as eyewitnesses parachute into combat, rig a bridge for demolition, brave the fury of flak, play bingo with George Patton and share a secret code between lovers. This book gives readers the flexibility of following the war stories of profiled individuals or to read those memories that pertain to particular topics of interest. The book includes a detailed index and chronology.