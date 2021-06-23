Author Profile: Joseph David Cress

Author: Joseph David Cress
Where the author lives: Spring Garden Township, York County
Title of book: “World War II Memories: Sentimental Journeys”
Description:
A refugee takes a perilous cruise. A soldier plays dead in the middle of a massacre. A flight engineer saves a bomber crew from disaster.
In this salute to a fading generation, award-winning journalist Joseph David Cress presents a collection of memories from eyewitness of the war against Nazi Germany. Through its pages, you will experience the horrors of Buchenwald, the siege of Bastogne, the D-Day assault on Normandy and the mad rush to intercept German tanks in North Africa.
Readers will be there as eyewitnesses parachute into combat, rig a bridge for demolition, brave the fury of flak, play bingo with George Patton and share a secret code between lovers. This book gives readers the flexibility of following the war stories of profiled individuals or to read those memories that pertain to particular topics of interest. The book includes a detailed index and chronology.
Publisher: self-published
Date of release: June 18, 2021
Book signings: History on High: The Shop, 33 W. High St., Wednesday, June 30, 4 to 6 p.m.; Holly Festival, Mount Holly Springs, Sept. 18; Fall Furnace Fest, Pine Grove Furnace Park, Oct. 16-17; Carlisle Christmas Craft Show, Carlisle High School, Nov. 6.
How many books has the author written/released: Eight other books – five published through The History Press and three other books released as an independent publisher.
Website: www.facebook.com/joseph.cress.9. Copies of “World War II Memories: Sentimental Journeys” are now on sale at History on High: The Shop and Whistlestop Bookshop in Carlisle.