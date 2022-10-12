Author Profile: John Benedict

Author: John Benedict

Where the author lives: Hershey

Title of book: "Brain Death"

Description:

Anesthesiologist, Luke Daulton, returns after his life and death struggle with nurse Brandt Stevens. He is now moonlighting in the ICU at a Pennsylvania VA hospital — the same hospital where the vice president of the United States is undergoing emergency open-heart surgery. The VP suffers some sudden unexpected post-op complications and Luke assists in his resuscitation. The next thing he knows, Luke wakes up paralyzed in the same ICU, only to learn he has been declared brain dead and is facing a lethal organ harvest procedure in less than 24 hours.

Luke must quickly unravel the mystery of how his doctors inexplicably botched his diagnosis. Does it have any connection with the vice president’s close brush with death following surgery? Is it possible someone wants the VP eliminated? Do they want Luke to share in the same fate?

The more Luke learns, the more his suspicions rapidly mount — but what can he do? He is totally paralyzed and carries a brain death diagnosis. Luke must somehow team up with his brilliant wife, Kim, and figure a way out of this nightmarish scenario.

Publisher: Amazon Publishing

Released: Sept. 15, 2022

How many books has the author written: Five