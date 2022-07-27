Author Profile: Jerry Clouse

Author: Jerry Clouse

Where the author lives: Newville

Title of book: "Henry’s Valley, a Storied Place: Life Within the Folds of the Blue Mountains"

Description:

Lying on Perry County’s southwestern edge with Cumberland County, this wildly forested, rock-strewn valley abounds with many hunting cabins but with few permanent residents. Although seemingly isolated geographically, for about a century the thriving, the close-knit community of Henry’s Valley drew in people from both sides of the North and Bowers mountains to farm, to work in the timber and the tannery, as well as to hunt and to fish. Having no store or post office, the hardy residents had to traverse mountains and ridges to nearby towns and villages for the few but necessary items they couldn’t make or produce.

Except for the Pioneer Cemetery there is little tangible evidence of this once vibrant community. However, it is the stories of the valley’s quiet but resourceful people which remain for us to ponder and reflect upon.

Based upon dramatic events in the Valley and often with a lingering mysteriousness, the stories reflect the residents’ strong sense of community and kinship.

Publisher: Instant Publisher

Released: July 12, 2022

Book signings: Aug. 6, 9 a.m. to noon, at John Graham Library, Newville; Aug. 13, 9 a.m. to noon, at The Perry Historians, New Bloomfield

How many books has the author written: Five written previously