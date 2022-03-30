Author Profile: J.K. Weyant

An 18-year-old girl from a small village is the first female dragon rider in 20 years. She is thrown into training with three boys, one being her hometown enemy. She struggles to become just as strong as them and knows the head of the castle is watching her every move. If she doesn't complete her training, she will lose her dragon. She finds help in her enemy and realizes it's not just friendship that's blossoming between them but something more. During their training, they wonder where all the dragon riders go and soon find out that someone is using them to attack villages and build a dragon rider army. The four riders uncover their new unlikely enemy and try to fight for not just their lives but also their dragons'.