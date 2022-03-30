 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Author Profile

Author Profile: J.K. Weyant

  • 0
Dragon's Pick

"Dragon's Pick: The Dorothea & Browen Trilogy" was released on Feb. 21.

 submitted

Author: J.K. Weyant

Where the author lives: Carlisle

Title of book: "Dragon's Pick: The Dorothea & Browen Trilogy"

Description:

An 18-year-old girl from a small village is the first female dragon rider in 20 years. She is thrown into training with three boys, one being her hometown enemy. She struggles to become just as strong as them and knows the head of the castle is watching her every move. If she doesn't complete her training, she will lose her dragon. She finds help in her enemy and realizes it's not just friendship that's blossoming between them but something more. During their training, they wonder where all the dragon riders go and soon find out that someone is using them to attack villages and build a dragon rider army. The four riders uncover their new unlikely enemy and try to fight for not just their lives but also their dragons'.

Publisher: Amazon Kindle Publishing

People are also reading…

Released: Feb. 21, 2022

Book signings: May 28 at Book Warehouse at the Gettysburg Village Outlets

How many books has the author written: 1

Website: JK Weyant on Facebook, and Instagram

+1 
JK Weyant

Weyant
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Art: Photographer finds her muse

Art: Photographer finds her muse

Drawing from an array of sources, from ancient art to surrealism, Rivera pictures Lillis in a variety of different settings and costumes rich with historical references.

Watch Now: Related Video

Chris Pine didn't know new Star Trek movie was being made

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News