 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
In honor of Independence Day, The Sentinel is providing unlimited access to all of our content from June 28th-July 4th! Presented by Hoffman Funeral Home & Crematory

Author Profile: J.K. Weyant

  • 0
Dragon's Loss

"Dragon's Loss: The Dorothea & Browen Trilogy" was released on June 1.

 submitted

Author: J.K. Weyant

Where the author lives: Carlisle

Title of book: "Dragon's Loss: The Dorothea & Browen Trilogy"

Description:

After a disastrous graduation ceremony, Thea and her fellow riders are running for their lives from Adger’s dragon rider army led by the mysterious Dark Rider.

They search the land of Iammarus for Mack, their trainer, and the rebel army known as the Mutes, who helped them escape Castle Draco. They are found by Adger and his army first, and before Mack and the Mutes can rescue them, sudden loss strikes the riders.

Thea’s life is changing drastically as she tries to discover who she is as a dragon rider while holding on to the person her father and stepmother raised her to be. She must be courageous enough to lead the riders into Kings Guard and win over the dragon-hating Mutes, but also intelligent enough to broker an alliance with The Golden Edge whose allegiance will go to the highest bidder.

People are also reading…

Is Thea strong enough to bring her allies together and fight against the dragon army and the Dark Rider to save all of Iammarus?

Publisher: Self Publishing

Released: June 1, 2022

Book signings: July 16 from 2-4 p.m. at The Cupboard Maker in Enola

How many books has the author written: 2

Website: J.K. Weyant has Instagram and Facebook pages.

+1 
JK Weyant

Weyant
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Celebrities, politicians react to Roe v. Wade being overturned

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News