Author Profile: J.K. Weyant

Author: J.K. Weyant

Where the author lives: Carlisle

Title of book: "Dragon's Loss: The Dorothea & Browen Trilogy"

Description:

After a disastrous graduation ceremony, Thea and her fellow riders are running for their lives from Adger’s dragon rider army led by the mysterious Dark Rider.

They search the land of Iammarus for Mack, their trainer, and the rebel army known as the Mutes, who helped them escape Castle Draco. They are found by Adger and his army first, and before Mack and the Mutes can rescue them, sudden loss strikes the riders.

Thea’s life is changing drastically as she tries to discover who she is as a dragon rider while holding on to the person her father and stepmother raised her to be. She must be courageous enough to lead the riders into Kings Guard and win over the dragon-hating Mutes, but also intelligent enough to broker an alliance with The Golden Edge whose allegiance will go to the highest bidder.

Is Thea strong enough to bring her allies together and fight against the dragon army and the Dark Rider to save all of Iammarus?

Publisher: Self Publishing

Released: June 1, 2022

Book signings: July 16 from 2-4 p.m. at The Cupboard Maker in Enola

How many books has the author written: 2

Website: J.K. Weyant has Instagram and Facebook pages.

