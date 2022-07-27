Author Profile: Drew Samuelsen

Author: Drew Samuelsen
Where the author lives: Carlisle
Title of book: "Restart"
Description: When a worldwide apocalypse is transmitted through cell phones, laptops and TV screens, four teens and a dog escape, only to discover they must save themselves from ruthless humans programmed to hunt and kill survivors.
Publisher: Cosby Media Productions
Released: Sept. 12, 2022
How many books has the author written: This is the first published book, though he has written other manuscripts including screenplays and TV pilots. "Restart" was first performed as a podcast and is available wherever you get your podcasts.
Website: www.drewsamuelsenrestart.com