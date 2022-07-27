 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Author Profile: Drew Samuelsen

Drew Samuelsen's "Restart" will be released in September.

Author: Drew Samuelsen

Where the author lives: Carlisle

Title of book: "Restart"

Description: When a worldwide apocalypse is transmitted through cell phones, laptops and TV screens, four teens and a dog escape, only to discover they must save themselves from ruthless humans programmed to hunt and kill survivors.

Publisher: Cosby Media Productions

Released: Sept. 12, 2022

How many books has the author written: This is the first published book, though he has written other manuscripts including screenplays and TV pilots. "Restart" was first performed as a podcast and is available wherever you get your podcasts.

Website: www.drewsamuelsenrestart.com

Drew Samuelsen

Drew Samuelsen
