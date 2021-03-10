Author Profile: Diane Nilan

Author: Diane Nilan

Where the author lives: In a van, anywhere in the United States

Title of the book: “Dismazed and Driven: My Look at Family Homelessness in America”

Description: After decades working with homeless families and adults, Diane Nilan hit the road in 2005 to chronicle stories of invisible families and youth experiencing homelessness in non-urban areas across America. For the past 15 years, crisscrossing the country in her small van, she filmed scores of interviews of parents and kids. Each was invited to share views on homelessness and the importance of school.

In this memoir, Nilan introduces us to people she met, helping us to understand their backstories. And we get to meet this tenacious, caring, prophetic woman who won’t let us look away from children and families in need of stability and grace.

Publisher: Charles Bruce Foundation

Date of release: Nov. 11, 2020