 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Author Profile: Diane Nilan
Author Profile

Author Profile: Diane Nilan

{{featured_button_text}}
Dismazed and Driven

"Dismazed and Driven" is the latest book released by the Charles Bruce Foundation.

 submitted

Author: Diane Nilan

Where the author lives: In a van, anywhere in the United States

Title of the book: “Dismazed and Driven: My Look at Family Homelessness in America”

Description: After decades working with homeless families and adults, Diane Nilan hit the road in 2005 to chronicle stories of invisible families and youth experiencing homelessness in non-urban areas across America. For the past 15 years, crisscrossing the country in her small van, she filmed scores of interviews of parents and kids. Each was invited to share views on homelessness and the importance of school.

In this memoir, Nilan introduces us to people she met, helping us to understand their backstories. And we get to meet this tenacious, caring, prophetic woman who won’t let us look away from children and families in need of stability and grace.

Publisher: Charles Bruce Foundation

Date of release: Nov. 11, 2020

Signing events: Whistlestop Bookshop in Carlisle from noon to 1:30 p.m. Saturday, March 13 (the book’s editor, fellow homeless advocate and author, Pat LaMarche, will be there with her). They will also be available at the Carlisle Square for the Robin Scaer Diaper Drive from noon to 2 p.m. Sunday, March 14.

How many books have you written/released: 3

Website: hearus.us

+1 
Diane Nilan

Nilan
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Carole Radziwill compares Meghan Markle to friend Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News