Author Profile: David M. Gable

Author: David M. Gable

Where the author lives: Dover, Pennsylvania (formerly of Carlisle)

Description:

This is the story of Joshua. A young boy who is abused at home and later in foster care, triggering him to join the military and becoming a Marine sniper. His skills get the attention of the CIA, who recruit him for work around the world where he hones his skills. Then one day, the CIA sanction a hit on him.

He moves to New York City, where he becomes a hitman for hire and uses his skills to take out several criminal elements. However, in the process, Joshua takes out some innocent people. He is now being hunted by the police, FBI, criminal entities and the CIA. In the meantime, he finds revenge and lets no one get in his way. But who will get to him first?

Joshua is created by the people who were closest to him and made him who he is. But will his conscience come to the surface and change who he is? Or will he continue to take out the criminals who are the root cause of his revenge. Find out in the next two books, "Loose Ends Resurrection" and "Loose Ends Revelation."

Publisher: Xlibris

Released: Feb. 24

How many books has the author written: Two. The first book titled "The Dirt About Paint" is a business management book based on 27 years managing people and processes in the paint automotive industry.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0