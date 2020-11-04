Author Profile: Dale Dangleben

Author: Dr. Dale Dangleben

Where the author lives: Mechanicsburg

Title of book: "The Hidden Code"

Description: Many, over the centuries, have searched for the fountain of youth. What if they had it all wrong through the years? What if this fountain of youth was a genetic mutation? If it was, is it still active or has it gone dormant?

Dr. Gilbert has his theories and looks to West Africa for answers. He will do whatever it takes to get the answers he desires. A young doctor will be drawn into a world of deception and greed because of what he carries within.

Publisher: Austin Macauley Publishers, LLC.

Date of release: Oct. 30, 2020

How many books has the author written: This is his first book.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0