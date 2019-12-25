Author: Clark Dunkle
Where the author lives: Carlisle
Title of book: “The Christmas Tree Effect: A Guide to Effectively Preaching the Gospel”
Description:
In June 2011, on one of the hottest nights of the entire year in the small town of Franklin, Tennessee, God revealed to an obscure, unsuspecting itinerant minister a revelation in the form of an undecorated Christmas tree. In the hours that followed, God made clear to him this tree represented the Gospel that Jesus Christ commissioned both the original disciples and us to preach to every creature. It consists of only five powerful words, along with the star of grace to top it all off.
Matthew, Mark, Luke and John each had different ways of recording this commission of our Lord Jesus. Matthew tells us to go teach, Mark tells us to preach the Gospel, Luke tells us what the Gospel is, and finally John tells us the most effective way of preaching it. Unfortunately, throughout the years, the church has decorated and thus obscured the Gospel through “ornaments” that were never intended to be placed on the tree. By preaching these ornaments, we effectively alienate and push away the very people that we hope to be saved.
You have free articles remaining.
The Christmas tree effect is a message that is needed in these polarized times of decreasing church attendance. By returning to the simple, yet majestic Gospel of Jesus Christ of 2,000 years ago, sinners, as well as stagnant believers, can draw new hope in its unvarnished message of unconditional love and forgiveness, giving them the hope that they had lost so long ago.
Publisher: Christian Faith Publishing
Date of Release: Oct. 17, 2019
Book Signings: None as yet. The book is currently available online at Amazon, Barnes & Nobles and Indigo Books & Music.
How many books as the author written: This is the first book by the author