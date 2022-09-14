Author Profile: Charlie and Terry Liebert

Authors: Charlie and Terry Liebert,

Where the author lives: Carlisle

Title of book: "Suicide’s Aftermath: Three Griefs More! Christian Couple’s Compounded Grief for a Loved One’s Suicide."

Description: Charlie & Terry Liebert both became Christians in their mid-life in their 30s. Now 80 and 75, after 53 years of marriage, they face their greatest tragedy, a close loved one’s unexpected death by suicide. Journey together with them as they agonize through three more levels of grief.

Terry and I received the news of our son’s suicide on March 10, 2022. We immediately began to grieve. No matter what the direct cause of anyone's death, sorrow immediately envelops the survivors. In this book, we describe three levels of grief that go beyond the death of a person that was expected and/or anticipated. Our grief intensifies at each level.

1. Grieving for sudden, unexpected death.

2. Grieving for the special case of death by suicide and its unique impact on the survivors. Asking the "why" question. Shame?

3. Grieving by Christians for the death of one who did not make a profession of faith in Christ.

Publisher: Charlie Liebert using KDP

Released: Sept. 9

