Author Profile: Ashley Kauffman

Author: Ashley E. Kauffman
Where the author lives: Carlisle
Title of book: "If You Should Meet an Elephant"
Description:
"If You Should Meet an Elephant" is a whimsical rhyming picture book that tells the story of a day at the zoo.
With the turn of each page, children are able to meet a different animal and actively engage with them. The zoo is a magical place, and this book will enable children’s dreams to come to life.
Publisher: Charles Bruce Foundation
Date of release: Oct. 9, 2020
Book signings: 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 15 at Village Artisans Gallery and Studio in Boiling Springs
How many books has the author written: This is her first picture book.
