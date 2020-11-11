Author Profile: Ashley Kauffman

Author: Ashley E. Kauffman

Where the author lives: Carlisle

Title of book: "If You Should Meet an Elephant"

Description:

"If You Should Meet an Elephant" is a whimsical rhyming picture book that tells the story of a day at the zoo.

With the turn of each page, children are able to meet a different animal and actively engage with them. The zoo is a magical place, and this book will enable children’s dreams to come to life.

Publisher: Charles Bruce Foundation

Date of release: Oct. 9, 2020

Book signings: 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 15 at Village Artisans Gallery and Studio in Boiling Springs

How many books has the author written: This is her first picture book.

