Author Profile: Anne Howell Wood

In preparation for the spring convention in Gettysburg, Anne Wood wrote a biography of their most celebrated local American Daffodil Society (ADS) member, Dr. William Bender. Anne wrote and designed this book to celebrate the life of one of our most revered Daffodil enthusiasts. This is a biography that focuses on both his hybridizing skills and social network from this work to his influence and guidance on our society as a whole.

Dr. William A. Bender, a descendant of Conrad Weiser (1696-1760), was a general practice physician in the town of Chambersburg. As he was growing up, his job at home was to care for the yard and flowers on his parent’s farm under his mother’s tutelage. As an adult he became interested in daffodils at the encouragement of his sister-in-law, Alma Bender, who was a member of the Chambersburg Garden Club. She was a daffodil grower and shower who won many awards. Once he started growing and showing daffodils, he too won many awards. When he started hybridizing daffodils, he began to only show daffodils that he had grown from seed. The book tells his story starting at birth, as a student, as a husband, as a father, as an Army captain in WWII, as a dairy farmer, as the charter president in 1947 of the first Exchange Club of Chambersburg, then as a member of the American Daffodil Society (ADS), as president of the society for two terms, as a researcher for articles he published in the ADS Journal, as a daffodil hybridizer of note, and as a friend to many other daffodil lovers all around the world whom he met through the ADS—all while answering the call as a general practitioner.