Art: Yule Delight at Carlisle gallery

During the holiday season, attention most often turns to gift-giving and time with family.
The two are combined at The Gallery at JNStudios in “Yule Delight” as the women of the Neslund family of Carlisle have teamed up to create an art-filled holiday shopping exhibit with creations sure to appeal to anyone on your gift-giving list and please the art lover in all of us.
In an exhibit that is a literal family affair, “Yule Delight” features artworks by Carlisle artists, Nancy Neslund, daughters Sarah, Lizzy and Allison Neslund, surrogate family member Jeanne Wessman, as well as gallery owner, Jennifer Neslund. “Yule Delight” features works in two and three dimensions and in a number of different media.
Designed as a revolving storefront, works will be continually replenished with new artworks as pieces are sold; thus, it is important to keep checking back to see the latest additions.
On view on a recent Friday evening visit was Nancy Neslund’s bright and cheerful flowers, which are certain to bring a bit of springtime to the doldrums of winter. “Cali Fields” is an expansive, riotously colorful, flower-filled landscape as far as the eye can see to the purple mountains and blue skies in the distance. It is not just the color that is the star of this acrylic painting, but also the textural technique used to apply the paint gives it added dimension and depth.
On the other extreme is her offering “Daisies,” a tiny composition of a bright blue vase filled with the white and yellow blooms with Matisse-like simplicity and color palette.
Jennifer Neslund’s beautiful abstract color field paintings are throughout the gallery. The style is characterized primarily by large fields of flat, solid color spread across the canvas, creating areas of unbroken surface and a flat picture plane. The largest of this style offered is an acrylic painting, titled simply, “Color Fields,” and is blue block balanced over a vibrant green with orange and red breaking the fields. She offers several smaller “Untitled” works with similarly color-blocked compositions in oil pastel.
Jennifer also has displayed her large-scale oil and acrylic painting “She Said Nothing.” Here the human form becomes simplified and abstracted to where it becomes only vaguely recognizable. This stunning work captivates the eye and boldly dominates the space it occupies.
Lizzy Neslund certainly has an eye for animals as she has captured a reclining white cat against the green grass in “Snow in May.” Similarly, a catbird, otherwise known as “MimiDae,” is beautifully detailed and captured, almost appearing to call to the cat across the gallery. Both pieces are done in watercolors.
The tiny works of Allison Neslund are simply titled, such as “Corn,” “Avocado” and “Blueberry,” yet by focusing upon an everyday kitchen staple, she has elevated their place in the household. Sometimes it is the common subjects that are often the most captivating, as well as relatable.
The whimsical drawings of Sarah Neslund’s “Sarah Smiles” Cards offer seven different designs that will enable the purchaser to send a piece of art on an elegantly appointed greeting card. From smiling faces to flowers and birthday cakes, they are sure to delight the recipient!
Jeanne Wessman has been anointed a “surrogate family member” and shares with the group her handcrafted felted bags and wine snuggies. Bags with special details, linings and features are as much pieces of art as they are wonderfully functional. Shoulder bags, handbags, cross body bags; there are many options, and each one is unique and appealing as well as useful.
At a time when traditional family gatherings are in doubt due to the ongoing pandemic, the celebration of family and togetherness found in “Yule Delight” is a welcome antidote to the uncertainty brought on by the current climate.
Moreover, the importance of shopping “small” and supporting local artists has never been timelier as this holiday season. The offerings of “Yule Delight” once again remind us of the talent and creativity in our own community. And how better to support and share the arts than gifting a one-of-a-kind, genuine piece of Carlisle-based art. “Yule Delight” in the offerings at The Gallery at JNStudios, as will your loved ones. What better gifts to give, than the “gifts” of local artists.
“Yule Delight” is on exhibit at The Gallery at JNStudios through the holiday season. The Gallery is located at 175 E. Louther St., Carlisle. In light of COVID-19 concerns, The Gallery features an online shop with options to pick up, deliver and ship purchases at www.thegalleryatjnstudios.com/online-shop.
Visitation by appointment is welcomed. Masks are required. Email TheGalleryAtJNStudios@gmail.com or call/text 412-721-9955 to schedule an appointment. For upcoming exhibits, visit www.TheGalleryAtJNStudios.com.
Joseph George holds a degree in history and art history from Dickinson College. He and his wife, Barrie Ann have spent over 30 years together traveling and visiting art galleries locally and throughout the world. They have been writing about the local art scene for eight years. Their tastes range from fine art to street art.
Stay up-to-date on what's happening
Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly!