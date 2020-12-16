Art: Yule Delight at Carlisle gallery

During the holiday season, attention most often turns to gift-giving and time with family.

The two are combined at The Gallery at JNStudios in “Yule Delight” as the women of the Neslund family of Carlisle have teamed up to create an art-filled holiday shopping exhibit with creations sure to appeal to anyone on your gift-giving list and please the art lover in all of us.

In an exhibit that is a literal family affair, “Yule Delight” features artworks by Carlisle artists, Nancy Neslund, daughters Sarah, Lizzy and Allison Neslund, surrogate family member Jeanne Wessman, as well as gallery owner, Jennifer Neslund. “Yule Delight” features works in two and three dimensions and in a number of different media.

Designed as a revolving storefront, works will be continually replenished with new artworks as pieces are sold; thus, it is important to keep checking back to see the latest additions.